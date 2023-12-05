Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 32,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,148. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

