Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 777,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,919,000 after buying an additional 466,736 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.