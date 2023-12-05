Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Down 7.2% in November

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ciena Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. 84,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,247. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

