Cerity Partners LLC Sells 452 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.71.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

