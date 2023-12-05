ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 784,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,640,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $917.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
