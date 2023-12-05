Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Daily Journal Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DJCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.00. 1,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $336.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.54 million, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 64.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.