Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Declines By 7.4%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 174,700 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Digital Ally Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 10,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.