Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$99.50 to C$104.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dollarama traded as high as C$100.90 and last traded at C$100.77, with a volume of 45886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.65.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.58.

Dollarama Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 2,201.73%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.434802 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

