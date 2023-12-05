Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 60,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.48. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCTH has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Purpura purchased 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,897.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,849.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Purpura bought 14,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,849.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,038,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,187.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 204,505 shares of company stock worth $511,597 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

