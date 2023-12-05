BellRing Brands (BRBR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2023 – BellRing Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – BellRing Brands had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

10/17/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 106,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $55.20.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

