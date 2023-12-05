BellRing Brands (BRBR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/29/2023 – BellRing Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2023 – BellRing Brands had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/21/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.
- 10/17/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BRBR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 106,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $55.20.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BellRing Brands
- What is a SEC Filing?
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.