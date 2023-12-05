GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 5963062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 over the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 352.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GitLab by 654.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in GitLab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

