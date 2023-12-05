Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Drops By 6.9%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 277,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 3,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $340.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $148.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

