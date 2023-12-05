Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Down 6.9% in November

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 32,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 357,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.54%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,107 shares of company stock valued at $161,251 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,808,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,627,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.6% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

