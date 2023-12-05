The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chemours Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE CC traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 73,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,476. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

