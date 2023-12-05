Lbp Am Sa Acquires 50,629 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,629 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

PLD opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

