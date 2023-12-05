Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,345 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,460 shares of company stock worth $7,543,721 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

