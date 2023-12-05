iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

