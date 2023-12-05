Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Embecta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Embecta by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

