Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Rises By 6.1%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
