Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Rises By 6.1%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

