Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Down 7.5% in November

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Finward Bancorp news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski bought 2,275 shares of Finward Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finward Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FNWD opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

