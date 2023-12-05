Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Short Interest Update

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FKWL opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.13. Franklin Wireless has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.