Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 84,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

FDBC stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Helenbeth Garofalo Vilcek purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.85 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,837.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

