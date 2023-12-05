Amati AIM VCT Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Stock Up 0.6 %
LON:AMAT opened at GBX 88.99 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £133.77 million, a PE ratio of -306.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.90. Amati AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 87.01 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.80 ($1.63).
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
