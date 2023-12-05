Amati AIM VCT Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Amati AIM VCT Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:AMAT opened at GBX 88.99 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £133.77 million, a PE ratio of -306.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.90. Amati AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 87.01 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.80 ($1.63).

Get Amati AIM VCT alerts:

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.