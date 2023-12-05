Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 3,796 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $66.25.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.