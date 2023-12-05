Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.
Cinemark Stock Down 4.0 %
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Cinemark by 208.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
