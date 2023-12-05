Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. 207,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,894. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.