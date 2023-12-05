Mount Lucas Management LP Buys Shares of 4,890 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. HSBC began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of H traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

