Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 37,643 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,643 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

