Mount Lucas Management LP Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 401,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

