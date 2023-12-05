Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,789 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.06. 2,555,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,187,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

