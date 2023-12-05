Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 559 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,687 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 355.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 533,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,413,000.

EWP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. 15,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $790.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.84.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

