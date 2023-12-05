Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 507,861 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 507,861 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Immersion worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Immersion
In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,363,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,175.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,712 shares of company stock worth $1,157,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Immersion Stock Down 0.2 %
Immersion Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on IMMR
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immersion
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.