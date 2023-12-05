Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 507,861 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 507,861 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Immersion worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insider Activity at Immersion

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,363,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,175.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,712 shares of company stock worth $1,157,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Stock Down 0.2 %

Immersion Increases Dividend

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on IMMR

About Immersion

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.