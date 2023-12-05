Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 1,027 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.