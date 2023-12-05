Mount Lucas Management LP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,190,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 60,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,033. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

