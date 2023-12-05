CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 788,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 875,338 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 631,568 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 778,845 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,341,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 463,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

PRTS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 36,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,559. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $186.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

