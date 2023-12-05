Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $650,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after acquiring an additional 167,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.74. The company had a trading volume of 147,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,426. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

