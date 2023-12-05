Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 1,730 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 32,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

