Mount Lucas Management LP Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 829,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 546,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 458,726 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. 179,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

