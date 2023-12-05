Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Hess by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.77. 105,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average of $146.01. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.