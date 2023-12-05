Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $612,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 58,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

