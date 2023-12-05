Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 3,559 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 265,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 349,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,703. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

