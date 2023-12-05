Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,746. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $67.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

