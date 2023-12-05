Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 23,620 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 150,790 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 50,479 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. 3,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,045. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $337.62 million, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at $971,185.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt acquired 8,611 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,749.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.