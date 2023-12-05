iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,371. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $187.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

