Mount Lucas Management LP Buys New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. 291,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,122. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,048.76 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

