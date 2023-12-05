Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

