Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,207 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 62,611 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,117 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 49.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,857 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 179,394 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 193,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,778. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

