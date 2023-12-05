Ariel Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.17% of ZimVie worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIMV stock remained flat at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,672. The company has a market capitalization of $271.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.85. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.21 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIMV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZimVie from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ZimVie from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

