Ariel Investments LLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GSK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. 189,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

