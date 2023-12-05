Union Savings Bank Buys New Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after buying an additional 1,107,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,629,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,099,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 320,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 371,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

